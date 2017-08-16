Safety tips for viewing the solar eclipse

(WJTV) — NASA experts will monitor next Monday’s eclipse with satellites and other technology.

But for those of us who want to see the event and aren’t conducting scientific research, eye doctors say you should protect yourself. Looking directly into the sun is unsafe.

Health officials tell WJTV that if your eyes are affected, sometimes you won’t notice the damage until a few hours later.

You can experience blurred vision, a spot in your vision, or straight lines that appear wavy. People could also have permanent vision loss.

“It could be permanent damage to your retina,” said Nick Feipel, an optometrist at Busby Eyecare. “It could potentially scar and burn your retina just like a sunburn on your skin if it’s bad enough it could be permanent and cause permanent vision loss, so people need to take it pretty seriously.”

Health experts said these issues can be prevented by getting certified solar eclipse glasses that have a special logo and the branding ISO 12312-2.

Consumers should also be aware of knockoffs. Several companies have recalled the glasses and removed them from their stores.

Refer to the American Astronomical Society Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers page for a list of manufacturers and authorized dealers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products.

Below are some safety tips direclty from NASA’s website:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are within the path of totality (https://go.nasa.gov/2pC0lhe), remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

Get more information about safety measures on NASA’s website.