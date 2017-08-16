Several arrested in Adams County during early morning operation

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –Law enforcement officers arrested several people in Adams County during an early morning operation Tuesday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group and the Natchez Police Department worked together Wednesday morning in an attempt to serve 18 arrest warrants on 14 people.

In total, officers were able to arrest 11 people, put one into NCIC, and one is still at large.

Sheriff Patten said the goal of the operation was to remove drug dealers from the streets.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the following:

Bridges Shannon for Sale of Sch II Drug

for Sale of Sch II Drug Jesse Clark for Sale of Sch II Drug to wit Methamphetamine X3

for Sale of Sch II Drug to wit Methamphetamine X3 Elijah Hoggatt for Sale of Sch II Drug to wit methamphetamine with a church zone enhancement X2

for Sale of Sch II Drug to wit methamphetamine with a church zone enhancement X2 Charles Posey for Sale of Sch I to wit marijuana with a school zone enhancement

for Sale of Sch I to wit marijuana with a school zone enhancement Tkari Wallace for Sale of Sch II to wit methamphetamine x2

for Sale of Sch II to wit methamphetamine x2 Carol Reed for Sale of Sch II to wit crack cocaine with a church zone enhancement

for Sale of Sch II to wit crack cocaine with a church zone enhancement Christopher Gales for Possession of Sch II to wit crack cocaine

for Possession of Sch II to wit crack cocaine Erick Woods for Sale Sch II to wit cocaine with a school zone enhancement

for Sale Sch II to wit cocaine with a school zone enhancement Darius Owens for Sale of Sch I to wit ecstasy

for Sale of Sch I to wit ecstasy Victoria Granier for Sale of Sch II to wit methamphetamine In addition, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended Sean Gregory for Conspiracy to Sale Sch I to wit Ecstasy. We’re told they are also trying to and is currently trying to apprehend Rashad Rutland for Conspiracy to Sale Sch I to wit Ecstasy.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office entered Donnalyn Sanders into NCIC because they are currently out of state.

Officers are still attempting to locate one additional person they believe is in Adams County; That person’s name has not been released at this time.