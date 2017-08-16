Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Clinton man

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Lucien Preston of Clinton.

Mr. Preston is described as black male, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, a full grey beard and receding hair line.

He was last seen about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15 driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck with chrome wheels on Highway 80 in Clinton. His intended destination was D’Lo.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a grey t-shirt.

Family members say Mr. Preston suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lucien Preston contact the Clinton Police Department at 601- 924-5252.