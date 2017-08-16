Truck hits tree in Pike County; 1 dead

Published:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Tuesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Brandon Fortenberry said troopers responded to the scene around 2:42 p.m.

17-year-old Justin Klunk was headed east on Highway 48 in a Ford F-20 when the truck let the roadway and hit a tree. The crash happened near the Walthall County line.

First responders took Klunk to the hospital where medical officials pronounced him dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

