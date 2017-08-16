Trump: Heyer was ‘beautiful and incredible’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The Latest on a memorial service for the woman killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally (all times eastern):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted for the first time about Heather Heyer, the young woman who lost her life over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump says the 32-year-old Heyer was “beautiful and incredible” and a “truly special young woman.” He says “she will be long remembered by all!”

A memorial service was taking place Wednesday in Charlottesville for Heyer, who was killed Saturday in Charlottesville during violent clashes between white nationalists protesting the pending removal of a Confederate statue and counter-demonstrators. Heyer was killed when a car rammed into the counter-protesters.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he planned to reach out to Heyer’s family. The White House did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether Trump has contacted the family.

Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

___

11:30 a.m.

The grandfather of a woman who was killed in violent protests in Charlottesville says she always wanted fairness, even from a young age.

Elwood Shrader said Wednesday at a memorial service for Heather Heyer that Heather showed her passion for equality at an early age and swiftly called out something that wasn’t right.

He says she wanted respect for everyone and believed “all lives matter,” a reference to the “Black Lives Matter” slogan that arose after several black men were killed following encounters with police.

Heyer’s father, Mark Heyer, told the approximately 1,000 people attending the memorial that Heather wanted to “put down hate.”

___

11:30 a.m.

Dozens of people have gathered in downtown Charlottesville outside a memorial service to the woman who was killed while protesting white nationalists, but there was no sign of any of the nationalists themselves, despite their pledge to attend.

Residents with young children, clergy members in robes and people walking their dogs were among those seen around the mall, where Virginia state police troopers were posted.

___

10:50 a.m.

Inside the theater where mourners are gathering for a memorial service, a slide show is playing on a large screen showing a variety of photos of Heather Heyer smiling with friends.

The 32-year-old was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

Outside, the theater’s marquee carried the message “C’Ville Strong,” a reference to Charlottesville where the rally took place on Saturday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

___

10:10 a.m.

People are lining up at a historic theater to attend a memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount theater in Charlottesville.

About a half dozen police stood in front of the theater. Other officers stood in front of shops across a brick promenade.

Outside the theater, several people who came to show support support for Heyer brought shields with purple covers. Purple was Heyer’s favorite color. They stood quietly, with helmets wrapped in pink with a heart drawn on them and baseball bats.

The scene outside the theater was quiet about an hour before the service was expected to start. Someone played a saxophone. One of the tunes was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The theater, which seats roughly 1,000 people, is a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Saturday. The crash killed Heyer and injured 19.

___

3:25 a.m.

Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer’s mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer’s family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.

