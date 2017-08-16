Uber expanding in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippians will soon be able to use a popular transportation app statewide.

Uber announced Wednesday that the company would expand throughout every county in the state on Friday.

“Residents and visitors across Mississippi deserve access to Uber’s affordable transportation options and flexible work opportunities,” said Uber Mississippi General Manager Kasra Moshkani. “Whether you need a safe ride home late at night or an early morning ride to the airport, you’ll be able to open the Uber app and simply tap a button. If you are interested in earning money by driving with Uber on your own schedule, we encourage you to sign up on our website.”

Uber currently operates in Jackson, Gulfport-Biloxi, Hattiesburg, and Oxford, in Mississippi. The Uber app will go live in the Golden Triangle, Meridian, and the Delta Friday.

“Uber has been a great partner to the state; they have complied with all of our state rules and regulations set out by the Department,” said Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney. “I am happy to have Uber now providing rides from North Mississippi to the Coast. We are lucky to have Uber in Mississippi as a job creator!”