What’s Working: The Greater Bethlehem Temple Thrift Store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Give someone a meal you feed them for a night. Give them groceries, and you can feed them a month.

The Greater Bethlehem Temple Thrift Store in Jackson is a great place to shop for bargains. Then there is a bonus. Money raised in the thrift store will help folks in need have enough to eat.

On a trip to the men’s department at the Greater Bethlehem Temple thrift store, a guy could find everything he needs to look sharp on Sunday morning or at a job interview. There are plenty of clothes for women and kids, too.

Louise Sumler is the manager.

“Hat’s, suits, wigs, shoes, baby clothes, women’s clothes, pregnant women’s clothes, men’s suits, nice suits. We have expensive shoes for men at a very, very low price,” she said.”

Donations come from the congregation and the community.

“Some people donate food to the pantry, but that falls short a lot of times, so we have another way of doing it. So we just use the thrift store as a way of filling up the pantry all the time,” she said.

The pantry, in turn, feeds up to 75 people a month. Louise spent 32 and half years working in the school system and another seven years in the insurance business. She didn’t plan on staying this busy during her retirement, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I think that’s part of my calling, when I left the little babies, well not little babies, but the students in schools, you know, I wanted something to do to help, and I wanted to continue to help whether it’s money or not. Sitting a home is really not my thing, so I have to volunteer,” she said.

The Greater Bethlehem Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Greater Bethlehem Temple also puts together care packages for people who’ve been affected by natural disasters all over the world.