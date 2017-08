JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Lake Hico Park.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot there and ran to Forest Avenue near the Cottage Grove Nursing Home.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the area. We will provide updates as we get them.

There is no threat or affiliation between the shooting and Cottage Grove NH . No suspect information at this time. Investigation ongoing. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 17, 2017

Preliminary: 18 yoa male shot at Lake Hico Park and fled on foot to Cottage Grove Nursing Home. Victim transported, stable condition. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 17, 2017

JPD on the scene of a shooting, 1100 blk of Forest Ave. near Cottage Grove Nursing Home. Male subject shot. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 17, 2017