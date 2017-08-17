Cameras being added in Vicksburg to help fight crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg city officials have a new approach to fighting crime.

Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Alderman put together a pilot program. They will add cameras to areas with a higher crime rate.

So far they have chosen spots like Bowmar Avenue and the intersection of North and Harrison Street.

The mayor says the cameras could cost up to $30,000, but taxpayers won’t see any increase in fees

“What we’re trying to do is make certain that we get a grip on crime in our communities,” said Mayor Flaggs.

“Its another tool that we can use to help combat crime,” said Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore.