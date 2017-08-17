Contraband seized at Issaquena County Correctional Facility.

ISSAQUENA COUNTY Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers confiscated a large amount of contraband early Wednesday morning at the Issaquena County Correctional Facility.

Officers said they found 15 cellphones, several cellphone chargers, 23 bags of tobacco, 50 packs of marijuana, three packs of crystal methamphetamine or ice, four bags of spice, two shanks, one pocket knife, and an assortment of other contraband, including cigarettes, cigarette lighters, radios, and MP3 players.

While this facility, which was at capacity with 274 inmates, does not rank among those with an excessive amount of contraband, it shows that there is still work to be done,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “By the time we complete all the facilities, I hope we will see less and less contraband because Operation Zero Tolerance is not going away.”

Some of the contraband was found on the inmates and inside mattresses, pillows, and other locations on the inmates’ bunks. A pair of flip-flop shoes appeared to have been altered to hide a cellphone in each sole.