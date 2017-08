RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police is asking for the public’s help in a counterfeit bill investigation.

Officers said on July 21 someone used a fake $100 bill at a business in Ridgeland.

Police released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police.