Golf cart stolen from McComb apartment complex

By Published:
Photo: McComb Police

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — A golf cart was stolen from a McComb apartment complex earlier this week.

McComb Police said a maintenance worker at River Park Apartments last saw the car near the maintenance building around 8 p.m. on August 12. Office workers noticed it was missing on August 14.

The cart is a  Grey, 2008 Yamaha and is gas powered with a rear flip seat. There is also reflective tape on it.

If found, contact The McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 of Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.  Reference Case# 201708021035.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s