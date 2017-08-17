Golf cart stolen from McComb apartment complex

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — A golf cart was stolen from a McComb apartment complex earlier this week.

McComb Police said a maintenance worker at River Park Apartments last saw the car near the maintenance building around 8 p.m. on August 12. Office workers noticed it was missing on August 14.

The cart is a Grey, 2008 Yamaha and is gas powered with a rear flip seat. There is also reflective tape on it.

If found, contact The McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 of Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033. Reference Case# 201708021035.