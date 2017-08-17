Hattiesburg gas plant gets national award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — National honors were given to a Hattiesburg gas plant.

It has been named national plant of the year by Airgas and the plant was selected among 350 plants across the country.

For the past two years, Airgas, an Air Liquide company has been accident free.

“Not only did we meet expectations but we exceeded most expectations on the metrics that they gave us,” said Operations manager Rocky Arnau.

Making them the National Plant of the Year.

“This is the inaugural award for Airgas so we’re glad to set the bench mark for the company” he added.

Plant officials say being the safest Airgas plant in the nation is a crowning achievement.

“We have 22 plant operators here, two drivers. Between our two drivers we probably travel a quarter of a million miles a year and we’ve absolutely had no accidents so that’s a big part of our metrics and getting plant of the year.”

The team at the Hattiesburg plant fill and distribute cylinders of gases such as Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon and Helium to customers across Mississippi.

“They touch so many different things. They’re used in energy and chemical processes. They’re used in health care, welding, food and beverage, just about anything you come in contact with on a daily basis is going to involve our products.”

Arnau adds they look forward to retaining the title for years to come.