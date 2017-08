JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a burglary suspect.

Officers released surveillance photos of the person they are searching for at this time.

Police said the man in the pictures is possibly from the downtown Jackson area.

Anyone with information should call police at 601960-1234.

