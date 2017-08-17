Kindergarteners, Pre-K students achieve steady gains on statewide assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Educators said the results of Mississippi’s statewide assessment of learning in pre-K and kindergarten show that the majority of the state’s youngest students have made significant gains during the academic year.

The Mississippi Department of Education said the average statewide score exceeds the previous two school years.

Close to 37,000 kindergarteners took the STAR Early Literacy exam in the fall and spring of the 2016-17 school year. The state average score for the fall test was 502. The average score climbed to 710 on the spring test. The score gain is greater than last year, which grew from 502 in the fall to 703 in the spring.

“Mississippi kindergarten teachers are continuing to do a great job helping students build the foundational literacy skills they need to be successful throughout their education,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Reading instruction must remain a major focus through the 3rd grade so that all children complete elementary school with strong reading skills.”

Below is a comparison chart.

Pre-K Students 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 End-of-Year Target Score: 498 Average Score % Meeting Target Score Average Score % Meeting Target Score Average Score % Meeting Target Score ELC Students (1,369 total) 528 58.86% 555 71.39% 585 77.87% Other Public Pre-K Students (5,067 total) 536 62.64% 552 68.50% 549 66.15%

“I am proud of our state’s pre-K and kindergarten teachers and school leaders for their hard work and dedication to equipping our state’s youngest learners for success,” Wright said. “Our schools’ and teachers’ focus on literacy in the early years will have a significant impact on student achievement for years to come.”