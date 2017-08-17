Marijuana operation worth $10M discovered in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers discovered a large marijuana operation in Jefferson Davis County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents tell WJTV their office received a tip about marijuana growing near Prentiss.

Authorities flew a helicopter over the area and found five fields of marijuana. They said this $10 million operation spreads over four to six acres.

Agents said this is the biggest operation they’ve seen in the state in the last 35 years.

They also found an underground bunker, a swimming pool and living quarters. The investigation is ongoing.

Crews are burning the marijuana collected on site. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/zG4MsoSsYy — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) August 17, 2017

MBN officials discover 4 to 6 acres of marijuana growing in Jefferson Davis county. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/8slACdjjfD — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) August 17, 2017

MBN finds huge marijuana operation near Prentiss @WJTV pic.twitter.com/BNAUBkVHeD — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 17, 2017