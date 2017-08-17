Missing Perry County man found dead

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Perry County man who went missing on August 5th was found dead in Forrest County.

Donald Lynn Alford was found Wednesday on a Forrest County service road near Brooklyn and Janice Road, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

“They were investigating a lead on his whereabouts when they came across his vehicle and located him,” said Nobles.

The case is still under investigation and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Donald Alford was last seen on August 6 at a residence on Walls Creek Road in the Dixie Community, located in Forrest County.

Authorities say he was visiting his ex-wife at the residence.

If you have any information on this case or any other, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.