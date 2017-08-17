MSDH: West Nile Virus death reported in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi State Department of Health said one person died in Humphreys County from West Nile Virus.

Health officials tell WJTV 12 they recently reported a death in Grenada County, but further investigation revealed that was unrelated.

There have been 31 cases of West Nile Virus reported this year in the State of Mississippi.

MSDH said residents should follow these steps to protect themselves:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent.

Cover arms and legs with long, light-colored clothing.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when activity is highest.

Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.

More About Staying Protected