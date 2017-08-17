Search committee for Mississippi Valley State University next president announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning held a meeting Thursday to announce the search committee for the Mississippi Valley State University presidential search.

Board President C.D. Smith appointed Trustee Shane Hooper of Tupelo as the Chair.

“I look forward to leading the search for the next president of Mississippi Valley State University,” said Trustee Shane Hooper, Chair of the Board Search Committee. “I look forward to hearing from the Valley family about their thoughts on the future of the university.”

The position was left vacant after Dr. William Bynum was named the president of Jackson State University.