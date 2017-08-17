Sheriff: Man caught breaking into Adams County church

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is jailed for allegedly breaking into a church in Adams County.

39-year-old Kenneth Paul Nelson is charged with felony destruction of a church, failure to comply with law enforcement and simple assault.

Deputies said they received a call Wednesday about the break-in. Authorities said church secretary was there during the incident; she was not hurt.

When they arrived, they saw several busted windows, and the doors were kicked in. Law enforcement officers saw someone upstairs breaking more windows.

Sheriff Travis Patten said they confronted Nelson inside of the church. One of the deputies was injured while trying to arrest Nelson. They said it appeared that he was under the influence.

Paramedics were called to the scene also to check Nelson out. He had a few injuries from the broken glass.