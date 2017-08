JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police have identified a man found dead in a van.

Police said 47-year-old Jessie James Stuckey died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Initially, officers started a death investigation to try Wednesday after his body was found in a van on W. Northside Drive. After the coroner arrived on the scene, she ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information that can help authorities with the investigation, contact police.

