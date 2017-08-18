2nd jail escapee back in custody; Search continues for 2 others

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Another one of the Coahoma County Jail escapees is back in custody.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said state inmate 22-year-old Leandrew Booker was captured by the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department.

Booker along with three others escaped the jail Friday. The sheriff’s office said the four were discovered missing during a routine check.

On Saturday, law enforcement officers captured Cordarius Thomas. He was jailed on charges of assault and burglary.

Authorities are still searching for Marquis Stevenson of Jonestown and Percy Bryant of Clarksdale.

Booker was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 20 years with 17 to serve and three on probation. MDOC said he has two prior convictions: non-residential burglary, sentenced in 2014 to four years with three years probation; and burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling, also in 2014, with five years to serve and five years probation. He had been released on parole on April 13.

Stevenson was jailed on a statutory rape charge while out on bond on a murder charge. Bryant was jailed on an aggravated assault charge.

Anyone who can help find the last two escapees, contact authorities.