AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps induct members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps inducted a group of people who will begin their service as members before their deployment across the southeastern part of the country.

The ceremony was held at the AmeriCorps NCCC Southern Region Campus at the Massenburg Memorial Athletic Center in Vicksburg.

Several guests speakers honored the members.

In July, 139 members from around the country came to Mississippi to join 19 team leaders and begin their service commitment to strengthen communities and develop their leadership skills.

The members will be deployed to serve on various projects, respond to disasters and help communities meet critical needs.