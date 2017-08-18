Authorities identify woman shot, killed at traffic light

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is dead after being shot to death at a traffic light in Jackson.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot on Fortification Street near I-55.

Kirschten was shot in the upper back while she was sitting in the driver seat of a white Pontiac G6. Jones said she died at the scene.

Officers said Kirschten and a passenger were sitting in the car at a traffic light when a man came up to the car. We’re told he was armed with a handgun. The gunman fired a shot through the front driver side window of the car, hitting the victim.

We’re told he ran away from the scene on foot.

The motive for this shooting is unknown at this time. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to contact police.

Fortification St. Update: 37th Homicide victim is identified as Chelsie Lynn Kirschten-23. Anyone w/ information, call police. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/DGHpjUPoro — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 18, 2017

WF-23, driver, shot at the intersection of Fortification St. near State St. while at the traffic light, deceased. Suspect, unidentified BM. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 18, 2017

JPD investigating a fatal shooting, Fortification St. near I-55. Preliminary shows female driver of a vehicle shot, deceased on scene. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 18, 2017