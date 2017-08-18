Clinton High Attaché Show Choir launches new season

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) –Clinton High’s Attaché Show Choir is getting ready for a new season.

Some upcoming dates for Attaché’s 2017-18 season include:

— The show choir’s Fall revue is set for Dec. 6-9 at Clinton High’s auditorium. Performances begin at 7:30 pm

— The annual Alumni Dinner Theatre and Silent Auction is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Mississippi College.

Many of the group members just finished being a part of the Showchoir Camps of America at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.

Students learned an entire show and met with the biggest names in the show choir. The June camp taught them important lessons that will be valuable for the upcoming season.

“Responsibility, accountability, compassion, dedication, and leadership are all valued and promoted at Showchoir Camps of America,” says Attaché Director David Fehr. “These are the same values we teach our kids.”

When the weeklong program ended, freshman singer/dancer Asia Smith received a $10,000 scholarship to attend Millikin University. Over the years, she was the fourth Attaché member to win the talent showcase and receive the scholarship.