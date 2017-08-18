Clinton High Attaché Show Choir launches new season

By Published:
Sixteen members of Clinton High School’s Attaché Show Choir attended Showchoir Camps of America at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. More than 700 participants from across the nation attended the show choir camp in June. Attaché members who attended the camp are (front row, from left) Asia Smith, Elizabeth Wilson, Mary Madison Pevey, Rachel Darnell, Mattie Pierce, Zuri Williams, Caroline Prather, and Katie Crawford; (back row, from left) Morgan Washam, Isaiah Johnson, Jack Loome, Jack Hill, Wesley Thomas, and Brandon Cox. Members not pictured are Davis Turner and John Middleton.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) –Clinton High’s Attaché Show Choir is getting ready for a new season.

Some upcoming dates for Attaché’s 2017-18 season include:

— The show choir’s Fall revue is set for Dec. 6-9 at Clinton High’s auditorium. Performances begin at 7:30 pm

— The annual Alumni Dinner Theatre and Silent Auction is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Mississippi College.

Many of the group members just finished being a part of the Showchoir Camps of America at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.

Students learned an entire show and met with the biggest names in the show choir. The June camp taught them important lessons that will be valuable for the upcoming season.

“Responsibility, accountability, compassion, dedication, and leadership are all valued and promoted at Showchoir Camps of America,” says Attaché Director David Fehr. “These are the same values we teach our kids.”

Clinton Attaché freshman singer/dancer Asia Smith received a $10,000 scholarship to attend Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois at Showchoir Camps of America. Over the years, she was the fourth Attaché member to win the talent showcase and receive the scholarship.

