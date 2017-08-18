Crews continue work on Broadway Street in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are still working to repair Broadway Street in Clinton.

City officials said Burns Cooley Dennis engineers performed four soil borings this week to determine the characteristics of the soils along Broadway for testing.

Borings were made at depths from 3’ – 6’ deep and the results yielded that there were no heavy, expansive clays underlying the roadbed.

Crews from Birdsong Construction started implementing the proposed course of action to remedy the moisture content of soils and repair the roadway.

On Friday crews are focused on the area from Springridge Road to Hampstead Court so that traffic can be placed on all lanes as soon as possible from Springridge Road to Hampstead Court with the area from Hampstead Court to Hampstead Boulevard remaining closed until repaired.

Get more information about the repairs on Clinton’s website.

.