Help the Red Cross of Mississippi win a $25K grant

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Red Cross of Mississippi wants you to vote for them to help them win a $25,000 grant.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant would help them purchase smoke alarms, batteries, and home fire safety education material for approximately 1600 homes.

The Red Cross said they respond to nearly 64,000 disasters a year and the majority are home fires. They said Mississippi ranks No. 1 in deaths and injuries caused by home fires.

The Red Cross has identified the most vulnerable neighborhoods using local data that provides mapping of these areas with the most reported cases of home fires.

<a href=”https://neighborhoodassist.com/contests/showentry/1997730″>Read more about the grant and how you can vote here.</a>

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s