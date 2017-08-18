Help the Red Cross of Mississippi win a $25K grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Red Cross of Mississippi wants you to vote for them to help them win a $25,000 grant.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant would help them purchase smoke alarms, batteries, and home fire safety education material for approximately 1600 homes.

The Red Cross said they respond to nearly 64,000 disasters a year and the majority are home fires. They said Mississippi ranks No. 1 in deaths and injuries caused by home fires.

The Red Cross has identified the most vulnerable neighborhoods using local data that provides mapping of these areas with the most reported cases of home fires.

<a href=”https://neighborhoodassist.com/contests/showentry/1997730″>Read more about the grant and how you can vote here.</a>

VOTE here https://t.co/oEE6KKL3zC for MS Red Cross to win a $25K grant to save lives. See our volunteers work: https://t.co/OslSZWl2eD . pic.twitter.com/RJZv5a7PUs — Red Cross MS Region (@RedCrossMiss) August 17, 2017