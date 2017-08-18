ICE agents arrest 11 during raids at Mississippi restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 11 foreigners in Mississippi who have since admitted to violating a federal act or await a plea hearing.

Mississippi Business Journal reported on Thursday that all but one defendant, who still awaits a hearing, pleaded guilty to violating the Re-entry of Deported or Removed Alien act . The 11 are among 55 who ICE agents arrested in raids at eight restaurants.

Court-appointed defense attorney Carlos Tanner says the others were deported and not prosecuted because they hadn’t previously been formally ordered to leave the U.S. Tanner’s client and the detainees have been kept at the Madison County Detention Center.

According to U.S. Code, those pleading guilty in Mississippi could serve up to two years in prison and pay a fine of at most $250,000.