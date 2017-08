JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took a tour of Foot Print Farms in West Jackson Friday.

Foot Print Farms is the largest urban farm in the state of Mississippi

Farmers are trained to work with communities and help address the issue of food deserts in Mississippi.

Mayor Lumumba went to the farm Friday see the resources that the farm provides.

Foot Print Farms’ mission is to make fresh, naturally grown food and educate the community about healthy eating.

.@WJTV Jackson mayor visits Footprint Farms a place dedicated to growing the city through fresh, affordable & local foods pic.twitter.com/98W9QSKR3t — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 18, 2017