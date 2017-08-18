Librarian of Congress visits the Mississippi Library Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Librarian of Congress made her way to the Magnolia state Friday.

Dr. Carla Hayden visited the Mississippi Library Commission on Eastwood Drive in Jackson.

The Mississippi Library Commission houses the Mississippi Center for the Book, the state affiliate for the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. The Center for the Book is tasked with promoting books, reading, literacy, and libraries.

Dr. Hayden along with Congressman Gregg Harper read books to 1st and 2nd graders from the Mississippi School for the Deaf.

Congressman Harper also presented a collection of books to the Mississippi Library Commission.