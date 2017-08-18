Librarian of Congress visits the Mississippi Library Commission

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Librarian of Congress made her way to the Magnolia state Friday.
Dr. Carla Hayden visited the Mississippi Library Commission on Eastwood Drive in Jackson.

The Mississippi Library Commission houses the Mississippi Center for the Book, the state affiliate for the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. The Center for the Book is tasked with promoting books, reading, literacy, and libraries.

Dr. Hayden along with Congressman Gregg Harper read books to 1st and 2nd graders from the Mississippi School for the Deaf.

Congressman Harper also presented a collection of books to the Mississippi Library Commission.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s