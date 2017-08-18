McComb Police search for stolen motorcycle and utility trailer

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department is looking for answers as they search for a stolen motorcycle and utility trailer.

Officials say they were both taken from the 1600 block of Old Liberty Road on Wednesday.

They say a witness saw a black pick-up truck leaving the scene.

The bike is a 2003 Blue Kawasaki 636 Nijia ZX-6, and the trailer is a homemade black single axle 8 foot utility trailer.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the motorcycle and utility trailer, is asked to call the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime stoppers at 601-684-0033.

 

 

