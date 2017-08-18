Mississippi Confederate statue guarded against online threat

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) – Police in one north Mississippi town are guarding a Confederate monument, citing an online threat.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell and Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance tell local media that they’re reacting to a threat made in the name of the online hacker group Anonymous.

The threat called on people to tear down 11 monuments in southern and border states at 5 p.m. Friday.

Caldwell says federal officials advised local authorities to take the threat seriously.

Officers put up barricades around the monument at the Alcorn County courthouse square Thursday night and have been guarding it since. Dance says officials will guard the monument until they believe the threat has passed.

The 1912 monument honors Col. William Rogers, a Confederate officer who died in an 1862 Civil War battle for Corinth.

