More marijuana found in Jefferson Davis County; Plants worth more than $20M

Related Coverage Marijuana operation worth $10M discovered in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics discovered more marijuana plants at a large operation in Jefferson Davis County.

MBN authorities said Friday they discovered a patch with about 5,000 more marijuana plants. Thursday the located more than 15,000 plants.

MBN Director John Dowdy said the 20,000 marijuana plants are street valued at more than $20 million.

“At maturity and depending upon other factors, a marijuana plant can yield about a pound of processed marijuana that could sell for $1,000 to $1,500 on the street, making a conservative estimated street value of this marijuana more than $20 million,” Director Dowdy said.

He said that this is a continuing investigation, and agents will remain in the county through the weekend.

“Locating, tabulating and destroying so many marijuana plants is a huge task,” Director Dowdy said. “And we are grateful for the assistance rendered to the MBN by state and local agencies.”

Thursday afternoon, MBN agents and other law enforcement officers went to a rural road in Jefferson Davis County and discovered the marijuana farm.

Dowdy said his office received a tip about the operation and few a helicopter of the area. That’s when the authorities located the operation.

Here is our report from the Marijuana fields in Jeff Davis county.https://t.co/V1u8KSLEe6 — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) August 18, 2017