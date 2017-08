HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials responded to a single motorcycle crash in Hinds County.

We’re told it happened on Seaton Road near Highway 18 west of Raymond.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike, left the roadway and ended up in a field.

Authorities tell us emergency crews gave the driver CPR after being trapped under the bike.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.