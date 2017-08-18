Natchez schools closed Monday due to solar eclipse

Related Coverage Safety tips for viewing the solar eclipse

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — The Natchez-Adams School District is canceling classes on Monday, August 21, 2017, as a precautionary measure because of the upcoming solar eclipse.

The school district said in a news release Friday that due to the widely-circulated health risks of students viewing the solar eclipse, they want to cancel classes.

“Student safety is priority, and we want to make sure we do not put students at risk of harm,” Public Relations Coordinator Steven Richardson said.

Students will make up the day on October 6th for a half day and on December 21st for a half day.

The Braden Administrative Office will remain open.