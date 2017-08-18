Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

(WJTV) — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

MBI said William Renfrow of Diamondhead, Mississippi was last seen on July 26 on Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana around 11:30 a.m.

Renfrow is five feet eight inches tall with light brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 108 pounds

Family members say Renfrow suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.