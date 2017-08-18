Temporary Mississippi Valley State leader could be permanent

Related Coverage Search committee for Mississippi Valley State University next president announced

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Trustees are seeking a new president at Mississippi Valley State University, but they could hire the person currently running the university.

Mississippi’s College Board on Thursday named a presidential search committee for the 2,500-student university to be led by Shane Hooper of Tupelo. All other trustees will be committee members.

Jerryl Briggs, previously chief operating officer, continues as acting president.

Board spokeswoman Caron Blanton says trustees will meet with students, faculty, staff and alumni before deciding whether to choose a president without a broad, months-long search. If so, Briggs could be hired. Blanton says Briggs wouldn’t be eligible for the presidency if trustees open a broad search.

Former Valley president William Bynum Jr. left in June to become president of Jackson State University. He has endorsed Briggs as his successor.