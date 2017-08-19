Friend remembers woman killed in Jackson as lovable, independent

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police say 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot on Fortification Street near I-55. Now her friends are remembering a woman described as hardworking, independent, and lovable.

“She was such a hard worker,” says friend Meagan Brazell. “She was in school, she was going back to college, she had so much more to live for.”

Kirschten was shot in the upper back while she was sitting in the driver seat of a white Pontiac G6. Jones said she died at the scene. Officers said Kirschten and a passenger were sitting in the car at a traffic light when a man came up to the car. We’re told he was armed with a handgun. The gunman fired a shot through the front driver side window of the car, hitting the victim. We’re told he ran away from the scene on foot.

Brazell says it was hard to believe the news of Kirschten’s death, “Iit just couldn’t be true. Ii just wanted to keep telling my self that.”

Mary Brazell, Meagan’s mother, was also close to Kirschten. “Tthere is nothing in this entire world that is more powerful than prayer,” Mary said. “Chelsie needs you to pray harder than you’ve ever prayed. Ever. And Ii do to.”