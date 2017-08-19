New river boat docks in Vicksburg

Vicksburg, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Duchess, a brand new river boat, made it’s first appearance in Vicksburg Saturday.

From St. Louis to Memphis to Vicksburg, the River City is one of the destinations the elegant American Duchess will cruise to on her journey down the Mississippi River.

“This provides the opportunity for people to see Vicksburg, like Vicksburg, and want to stay in Vicksburg,” says Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs. “And yes, it’s great for the economy.”

The same company that owns the American Duchess also owns the American Queen which first docked in Vicksburg in 2012. Mayor Flaggs says, since then, the city has seen a spike in tourism, “We knew because of the scenery here in Vicksburg, the history here in Vicksburg, that we could sell this to the world and that’s what we’re trying to do now. Certainly to the country but to the world that this is the place you want to be this is the place you want to see.”

Captain Randy Kirschbaum says the friendly faces and deep history is what draws people to fall in love with the city. “People love it,” says Captain Kirschbaum. “I mean, it’s well known they want to stop here so this is not a stop we bypass.”

Mayor Flaggs is working to find ways to take advantage of the city’s convenient layout on the river and boost the economy at the same time. “That’s one of the reasons we spend a lot of time on crime and reducing crime in the city,” says Flaggs.

Gary Frommelt, Vice President of Marine Operations for the American Queen Steamboat Company, says Vicksburg is one of guests favorite spots, “Because of all of these historical sites. It’s a thriving community. There’s a lot to do with all the downtown shops and restaurants and we strive a lot of times because of our schedule we can only be in Vicksburg half a day and everybody pushes to say how can we make it a full day stop.”

A spokesperson with the steamboat company estimates the new river boat will bring in $1.8 million to Vicksburg within the next year.