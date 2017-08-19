Sendoff parade in Vicksburg for Miss Mississippi headed to Miss America competition

By Published:

Vicksburg, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg showed their love and support for Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys Saturday with a Send-off parade. Dozens of people crowded the streets in downtown Vicksburg to wish Buys the best as she competes in the Miss America pageant.

Buys says preparing for Miss America has been a full time job, but she’s excited to finally represent her hometown in Atlantic City. “Whether it’s working out at the gym, rehearsing my talent for multiple hours, having mock interviews, trying to keep up with the news every single day — it’s just been wonderful,” says Buys. “And I feel that Ii have the best prep team that has prepared me to be the very best at Miss America.”

Buys leaves for Atlantic City on August 29th.

