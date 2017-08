WJTV – Even though he won’t play this season, five-star Louisville defensive end Charles Moore already has an idea of where he wants to be after his senior year in 2019.

The top-rated recruit for Mississippi in 2019 announced his verbal commitment to Mississippi State via Twitter on Saturday.

I'm Apart of the !Family! 8/19/17 I'm Committed pic.twitter.com/ZiXsINHWrE — Charles Jamar Moore (@CharlesMoore_11) August 19, 2017

Moore won’t be playing during his junior year due to a torn ACL. His commitment now gives the Bulldogs three verbal commits for 2019.