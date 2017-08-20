Amber alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Zion Byrd. He was last seen about 3:00 a.m. Sunday with his non-custodial father, Dominique Nichols.

Police say Zion’s grandmother told them her son, Nichols, took the boy without permission.

Zion is about 3′ tall, and 32 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue “Jordan” t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and red and white tennis shoes.

Dominique Nichols is about 6’4″, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a white Toyota Camry with unknown Mississippi plates.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.