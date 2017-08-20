Conflicts continue regarding state flag and confederate monuments

By Published: Updated:
FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Aug. 12, 2017, is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The debate over whether confederate symbols should be displayed in public or not, continues as rallies and protests are held in cities throughout the country.

Online hacker group, Anonymous, called for those against confederate statues to tear them down in certain areas, including Corinth in north Mississippi.

Governor Phil Bryant says people are allowed to free speech, but destroying public property — like confederate monuments is illegal, “I feel comfortable that the voters of this state, and the voters of the cities that may have a position on a particular monument or street name. We have to allow people to make those decisions, but I can tell you again we have a lot bigger problems than monuments.”

“You’re leaving the majority to determine whether hate is okay, that should not be the stand of any state and the governor and others should have more courage to stand up and say this is the wrong thing to have to represent the state of Mississippi,” says NAACP Interim President Derrick Johnson.

In New Orleans a local group called “Take’ em Down Nola” held what they are calling a solidarity march to protest the monuments.

Congressman Thompson has previously said he believes monuments, and the state flag, belong in museums, “we shouldn’t try to hide it, but surely we shouldn’t put it in a place of honor as if they fought for something positive.”

 

