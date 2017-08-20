Deadly multi-car crash in Sharkey Co. overnight

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) — A three car crash at roughly 10 PM Saturday night left multiple people seriously injured and one pedestrian dead.

The crash happened along Hwy. 61 at South Parkway Avenue south of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County.

The MHP stated a white Honda was said to have made a left turn in front of an incoming gold Mercury Grand Marquis when the two vehicles collided.

After the Mercury was disabled in the Southbound lane of the Highway, one of the passengers left the vehicle and was struck by an incoming Dodge pickup truck. The truck then struck the rear of the Mercury that was in the roadway.

The passenger, now pedestrian was killed on impact. She was identified as 25-year-old Cassandra Green of Mayersville, MS.

The driver of the Honda and Dodge pickup were taken to a local hospital in Rolling Fork with injuries. The driver of the Mercury was airlifted to UMMC with life threatening injuries.

MHP has stated the accident is still under an ongoing investigation.