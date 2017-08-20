Edwards man charged with DUI after Saturday crash

Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says a man faces multiple charges including DUI after his log truck crashed Saturday.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to accident involving a log truck and SUV around 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Raymond Rd. and Springridge Rd. east of Raymond.

Major Pete Luke with HCSO says the J&G Logging truck was driven by 68 year old James Taylor of Edwards. He was headed east on Raymond Road when he allegedly ran a stop sign, hitting a Chevrolet Tahoe going north on Springridge Road.

The driver and passenger of the Tahoe complained of injuries and were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Taylor is facing multiple charges including DUI, Disregard of a traffic device, No proof of Liability Insurance and Expired Tag.

He was booked in at the Raymond Detention Center.