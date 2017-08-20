Mississippi crew heads for Montana to battle wildfire

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Forestry Commission sent a 20-person crew to assist state and federal partners with wildfire suppression efforts in Montana. The group left Jackson Sunday morning.
 
“We are extremely proud of our employees who are taking part in these efforts and helping our state and federal partners out West. Fighting the destructive power of wildfire means that our guys are out there in extreme conditions protecting people’s lives, homes, and natural resources” said Charlie Morgan, State Forester. “We wish them a safe trip and look forward to their return home in approximately two weeks.”
Courtesy MFC
Courtesy MFC
These crews serve on the front line of wildland firefighting.The Lolo Peak fire has grown to nearly 28,000 acres. Montana National Guard members have been called into assist. There is already a mandatory evacuation in place for many residents. Fire officials say they’re trying to keep the flames from spreading.

