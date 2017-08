MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) – Dakota Hudson has made five starts so far with Memphis since being promoted from Double-A Springfield.

The first round pick in 2016 made his first start with the Memphis Redbirds in July. Sunday, he only pitched 3.1 innings due to rain, but didn’t give up a run. He also gave up four hits while getting one strikeout.

Hudson says it has taken him a little bit to adjust to his new league but feels at home playing so close to Starkville.

