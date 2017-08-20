Ole Miss program will aim to cut drug and alcohol abuse

By Published: Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A new program planned at the University of Mississippi will try to reduce the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

A university news release says the William Magee Center for Wellness Education is set to open in 2018. It is named for a young Ole Miss alumnus who died of an overdose in 2013 while trying to overcome drug addiction.

Donors have given more than $500,000, and another $850,000 is pledged.

Among the donors are Magee’s parents, David and Kent Magee. David is publisher of the Oxford Eagle, and has written about how his son, who was a track athlete and honors student, struggled with addiction.

The center will offer educational programs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s