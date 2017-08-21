12-year-old hit by vehicle in South Jackson

By Published: Updated:
Jackson Police investigate after a 12-year-old is hit by a vehicle in South Jackson. Photo: Drew Hall, WJTV Photographer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police tell us a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Jackson Police investigate after a 12-year-old is hit by a vehicle in South Jackson.
Photo: Drew Hall, WJTV Photographer

It happened on Raymond Road near Forest Hill.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department tells us the boy was crossing the street when he was hit.

We’re told the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the vehicle did stay on scene.

We’re working with Jackson Police to learn more about this investigation. As soon as we get more information, we will let you know

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s