12-year-old hit by vehicle in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police tell us a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

It happened on Raymond Road near Forest Hill.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department tells us the boy was crossing the street when he was hit.

We’re told the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the vehicle did stay on scene.

We’re working with Jackson Police to learn more about this investigation. As soon as we get more information, we will let you know