Domestic dispute leads to a deadly shooting in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Officers responded to 1066 Branch St. around 1:26 Monday morning regarding a shooting and stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene they found 21-year-old, Reginald Cammon, dead. Cammon had been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased on scene.

They believe 31-year-old, Demarcus Banyard had also been possibly stabbed. He was transported to UMMC for medical treatment, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police believe there was a domestic dispute between the mother of Cammon and her boyfriend, Banyard, where Banyard physically assaulted her.

Allegedly, Reginald Cammon intervened and Banyard shot him.

She sustained several injuries about the face and body. She was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment and she’s stable.

Police say when Banyard is released from medical treatment, he will be questioned and possibly charged in this incident. This is the 39th homicide investigation for 2017.

This investigation is ongoing.